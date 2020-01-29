One thing about Kapil Sharma that he will never change about himself is flirting with his female guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar had visited the show to promote Good Newwz, Kapil, though being a married man, couldn't resist himself from flirting with Kareena. And it looks like, it bothered her husband Saif Ali Khan to some extent.

As we all know that Saif Ali Khan is coming back on the silver screen with a multi-starrer called Jawaani Jaaneman which also stars Tabu, Alaya F, Farida Jalal, Kubra Sait and Chunky Pandey. So when Kapil Sharma called Saif on the stage to promote his film, the Bollywood's Nawab didn't hold himself back from schooling Kapil for flirting with his wife.

Saif Ali Khan schools Kapil Sharma

When Kapil asked him what Kareena Kapoor Khan calls him, Saif immediately replied, "You are a married man right." And before Kapil could justify himself, Saif interjected and said, "No I'm asking because when last time my wife Kareena came on your show, you flirted with her a lot."

To this, Kapil gave Saif an unexpected reply saying, "It is nothing like that. I flirt with everyone's wife no matter what" which left everyone in splits.

Later, Kapil drove his attention towards the evergreen Tabu and as usual, began flirting with her. And even Tabu couldn't help but enjoy the madness on the show including the other cast of Jawaani Jaaneman.