Ever since Kapil Sharma had learned about wife Ginni Chatrath's pregnancy, the comedian had been having sleepless nights waiting for the arrival of his bundle of joy. On December 10, the couple were blessed with a baby girl. An elated Kapil and a proud father, shared the good news with his fans on Twitter. But did you know that there's one important thing that is common between Kapil's daughter and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur.

Time and again, Kapil had been seen discussing about his pregnant wife and the birth of his first child. And since Kapil Sharma has a rapport with Bollywood celebrities, he had been getting all the best wishes coming his way from every corner. While shooting for the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kareena Kapoor Khan too couldn't resist herself from wishing Kapil for the baby's arrival.

Kareena Kapoor extends congratulatory wish to Kapil

"Choti si, pyaari si, nanhi si, lovely lovely lovely gorgeous beauty aayi hai aapke ghar mei... Laxmi aayi hai aapke ghar pe yaar," Kareena Kapoor said. And at the very next moment, Kapil started jumping with joy and told Kareena that the doctor who helped Ginni with the delivery, was the same doctor who helped Kareena as well while giving birth to Taimur.

"Aapko pata hai doctor bhi same hi hai... Mereko jab pata hai, jaise jab logo ne mujhe bataya that you are in safe heads, Taimur bhi yehi hue the, maine kaha oye hoye, mere ko toh maza aa gaya, same doctor aur dono safe hai," Kapil gushed and his inimitable way of sharing the news left everyone in splits.

While Kapil had been shooting for episodes in advance so he could spend maximum time with his wife and the newborn baby, two more episodes were scheduled to be shot before the tiny Sharma's birth.

Post the shooting of the two episodes, Kapil would go on a break till New Year to be with his wife and the new addition to his family.