One of the secrets behind Kapil Sharma's success has been his ability to make people laugh with clean, tongue-in-cheek humour. Hence, every weekend when The Kapil Sharma Show 2 is telecast, one can be assured to have an hour-long hearty laugh.

However, in one of the rare episodes, a hush had fell on the audience when Kapil lost his cool at a person from the audience. It was during the time when The Kapil Sharma Show was on air (2016-17). The episode was graced by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, who had come on the comedy show to promote their film OK Jaanu.

During the celebs-audience interaction session, a person expressed his desire to enact a romantic scene with Shraddha from the film Aashiqui 2 where the leads -Shraddha and Aditya - kissed each other under a jacket on a rainy day.

This left Kapil furious and his blasted the man for daring to make such a request to a celeb. The ace comedian said that he should be ashamed of himself for making such a wish and even questioned his education qualification.

As the entire gathering went silent, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shraddha were seen calming an angry Kapil down. Realising that he went too far, Kapil lightened the situation by calling it a prank and hugged the person. Check the video below.

Kapil in happy space

The year 2019 had been quite fruitful for the ace comedian. Apart from his The Kapil Sharma Show achieving a milestone by completing 100 episodes, he and his wife Ginni Chatrath were also blessed with a baby girl a few weeks ago.

Kapil and Sunil's picture together

Besides these, Kapil treated his fans last week with a picture of his with Sunil Grover clicked at Sohail Khan's party. The picture also had Salman Khan, the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show. The picture did hint of the ace comedians possible reunion on The Kapil Sharma Show soon.