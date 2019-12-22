The ace comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover broke millions of hearts when they parted ways after a mid-air brawl, followed by a nasty Twitter war in 2017. Although the dust has settled down and both are happy in their respective professional front, Kapil and Sunil never tried to join hands again despite several attempts to reconcile. Since then, fans have only been hoping to see them together onscreen.

However, on Saturday (December 21) Kapil treated fans with a picture of his with Sunil. The picture shared on Instagram also had Salman Khan and was from Sohail Khan's birthday bash. Kapil captioned the image as, "#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial bhai ❤️ @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday "

Within minutes of the post, fans went in a frenzy seeing Kapil and Sunil together. Going by the picture, one can surely say that everything is cordial between the comedians and a possible reunion on The Kapil Sharma Show can be expected.

Besides, Sunil recently sent out warm wishes to Kapil for his newborn baby girl on Twitter and the latter reciprocated the gesture by thanking him.

Salman to bring Sunil and Kapil together

Earlier this year, reports were doing the rounds that Salman, who is co-producing The Kapil Sharma Show, would bring Sunil on the show.

When asked about being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil had then admitted that they had a casual chat over his return on the show. "Salman sir is producing The Kapil Sharma Show. My own dates would have clashed (with Kapil's show) as I am doing Bharat with Salman sir. This show (Kanpur WaleKhuranas) that I am doing for Star Plus fitted in the window that I had."

"But he (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much," PTI had quoted Sunil as saying.

Well, going by the latest picture of Kapil, Sunil and Salman, one can only hope that the latter did try to convince Sunil to join the team of The Kapil Sharma Show.