Kareena Kapoor has always been at the forefront when it comes to making sassy comments about colleagues from the fraternity. She had made one such comment targeting director Sanjay Leela Bhansali back in time.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was all set to begin shooting for his larger than life movie 'Devdas', for which the casting of Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit as 'Devdas' and Chandramukhi was finalized. But his search for Paro was still on for which he conducted a screen test.

Several actresses came down for the screen test, one amongst them was Kareena Kapoor who was accompanied by sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita. Kareena was made to test with complete costumes.

After several screen tests, Sanjay Leela Bhansali came to the conclusion of casting the green-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai for the role of Paro. This did not go down well with Kareena Kapoor at that point of time. The move led to a lot of controversies when she claimed that Bhansali had promised the role to her and she was also given the signing amount.

According to Aishwarya Rai's book Hall Of Fame, in an interview, Bhansali had said that Kareena did approach him for the role but he told her that he needed to see what she was capable of and therefore wished to do a photoshoot with her with the right costumes.

Bhansali denied making any commitment to Kareena and said that after going through Kareena's photographs, he felt that Aishwarya was the perfect choice for the role because she had the sort of looks he was looking for. Bhansali also said that Kareena, who was enraged, went onto say that Bhansali doesn't know the art of film making.

When the director met Kareena later, he said that if he found a role suitable for her he would surely cast her. Till then he would learn the art of filmmaking.

After the war of words, we haven't seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kareena Kapoor reunite for a film. Kareena had agreed to work in 'Bajirao Mastani' opposite Salman Khan but that could not happen due to some reason. The actress also backed out from 'Ramleela' at the last minute and the film went onto become a blockbuster with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the lead pair.