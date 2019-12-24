Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone seems all set to take on 2020 with her powerful role of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, in Chhapaak. The film is not only going to be a hard-hitting one but would also vouch for Deepika's talent as an actor. "I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that," Deepika Padukone told Rajeev Masand while sharing how her bouts of depression pounced back while she was working on the film.

Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor is busy signing and shooting for movies back-to-back, however, one film that might turn out as the career-defining film for the young actress seems to be the Gunjan Saxena biopic. The film is based on helicopter pilot Gunjan Saxena who along with her colleague Srividya Rajan created history when they ventured into war zone, becoming the first Indian women in combat during the 1999 Kargil War. Not only will the role be a challenging one for Janvhi but would also put a stamp on her acting chops, if the film does well.

Panga

If the trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer, Panga, is anything to go by, the film would sweep away major awards next year. The motivating, emotional and powerful journey of a mother, played by Kangana, who makes a comeback into the world of kabbadi has already given us goosebumps. No doubt Kangana would pack a punch with this one which has blockbuster written all over it.

Bhuj - The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn will essay the role of Wing Commander Vijay Karniik. During the 1971 Indo-Pak was, Vijay was a squadron leader in charge of the airbase in Bhuj, Gujarat. He was the one responsible to keep the airbase operational despite the bombing from Pakistan. It would be interesting to see Ajay don this new role we haven't seen him in before.

Udham Singh biopic

Industry's blue-eyed boy, Vicky Kaushal would be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming biopic. Sardar Udham Singh traces the life story of the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, who was the Governor of Punjab when the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in 1919. Vicky's first-look from the film has already garnered massive applause and going by his winning streak, we can't wait to watch this one.