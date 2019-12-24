After a not-so-successful stint with Helicopter Eela, Kajol is back on the big screen with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. What makes the film even more special? Well, she would be seen gracing the screen opposite husband Ajay Devgn as his onscreen wife Savitribai. The couple was last seen 12-years-ago in U, Me Aur Hum.

Kajol's social media woes

Talking about her role, get-up in the film and son's reaction to it, Kajol told Mumbai Mirror, "Yugi made a face, saying, 'I don't like you in these clothes. Change! You don't look like my mother."

Ajay Devgn had revealed on Koffee with Karan that Kajol and daughter Nysa take hours editing their pictures before putting them up on social media. Elaborating a bit more on that, Kajol said, "She thinks I have the worst Instagram account on earth. She will go, 'Mom, you don't know how to caption. Nobody talks like this!' All I say is that it's me and not someone posing to be me. At least I am laughing at my own jokes, baaki ke log hase na hase, kya fark padta hai. I know me, I have to keep it fun because if I get sick of it, you'll see a post declaring, 'I am signing off social media'."

Cool kids

Revealing why we do not get to see her in more films, Kajol said that she would only do a project when the right script, director and producer would come her way, otherwise she would rather be at home and spend time with her kids. "I have great kids, they are cool and have a fabulous sense of humour," she added.

Kajol's children - Nysa and Yug - are often subjected to online trolling. Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn had told IANS, "It does hinder me. But I think kids are also sensible that if they inherit so many positive things from their parents, there will be some negatives also. Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what."