Apart from being one of the most popular and loves celebrity in the country, Kapil Sharma also enjoys the privilege of being one of the richest person in the country.

Let's take a look at the stark difference between the net worth of Kapil Sharm and his co-actor, Bharti Singh.

Kapil's net worth

Not only did Kapil Sharma feature in Forbes highest-earning Celebrities of 2019 list but featured it in for the second time.

The ace comedian reportedly earned Rs. 34.98 crores in 2019 and has a net worth of about Rs. 170 crores, as per a report in Republic world.

Kapil Sharma, who has been a part of shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Family Time with Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show has had quite a rags to riches story.

Kapil has dominated the TV space with his comedy show and also starred in two films - Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Doon and Firangi.

While Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Doon fared well at the box-office, Firangi fell flat. Apart from films, Kapil Sharma also has his own production house - K9 Productions.

Apart from the shows, Kapil also makes money from brand endorsements for which he reportedly charges somewhere around a crore. He has promoted brands like - OLX, Policy Bazaar.

Bharti Singh's net worth

While Kapil enjoys a net worth of Rs 170 crores, his co-star and popular comedian, Bharti Singh's net worth is just Rs 7 crores.

Though the comedian has a bungalow in Mumbai and Audi Q5 and a Mercedes-Benz GL 350, the stark difference between the net worth of the two is astonishing. Bharti is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Kapil Sharma on cloud nine

Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine. Apart from his show – The Kapil Sharma Show – recently completed 100 episodes, Kapil and Ginni became parents on December 10, 2019, and named their baby girl Anayra Sharma. Pictures of Kapil's daughter went viral on January 14, 2020.