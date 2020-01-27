Kapil Sharma is on cloud nine. Apart from his show – The Kapil Sharma Show – having recently completed 100 episodes, Kapil has also become a proud papa. Kapil and Ginni became parents on December 10, 2019 and named their baby girl Anayra Sharma. Pictures of Kapil's daughter went viral on January 14, 2020.

Kapil and the team reached Dubai a few days back for live show and have received enormous love and applause from the audience there. Apart from performing with his team, Kapil is also indulging himself in some baby shopping. Kapil went on a shopping spree, for his baby girl and called it a fun experience. Kapil gave us a sneak peek into the fun he had while shopping for daughter dearest at the malls in Dubai. He was accompanied by Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya and Harsh's mother. "Shopping for babies is too much fun", "When you shop for babies you behave like babies" were some of the captions given by Kapil for his stories.

Arrival of Anayra

Informing the arrival of his baby girl, Kapil wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata di." Talking about fatherhood, Kapil had told Indian Express, "I feel blessed and happy to have a little princess in my life. Both Ginni and the baby are doing well. This is the best day of my life, and I can't wait to spend more time with my little doll."

Kapil's paternity leave

"I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid, but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health," an excited Kapil had said before the birth of his first child. Kapil had even shot several episodes in advance so he could be with his family soon after Ginni gave birth. Mr Sharma had taken just 15 days leave after the birth of his daughter and had resumed shooting after that. From industry people to his co-actors, everyone congratulated Kapil on the birth of his daughter.