Ever since Kapil Sharma has become a father to his baby girl Anayra, the ace comedian has been making sure he spends maximum time with his wife Ginni Chatrath and his daughter. Anayra Sharma was born on December 10 last year but Kapil took a long time to post his daughter's first pictures on social media. A week ago, Kapil had introduced his little bundle of joy to his fans on Instagram. And yet again, the pictures of Anayra have been going viral on the internet.

In the pictures, Kapil can be seen holding his baby daughter in his arms and gazing into each other's eyes while Ginni looks on with a wide smile on her face. While wishes started pouring in from all corners for baby Anayra, singer Richa Sharma posted a few more pictures of Kapil Sharma's daughter on Instagram.

Richa Sharma hold baby Anayra in her arms

Richa, who is one of Kapil's favourite singers in the industry, looked very excited to meet Anayra for the first time and had the privilege to cradle the little one in her arms. "Finally met my little angel #Anayra ♥️ Blessssingssss to you little doll..Once again congratulations bhai and bhabhi," Richa Sharma wrote on her Instagram.

Kapil Sharma scared of holding his daughter

Kapil's joy of welcoming a daughter was unmatched but apparently, the doting father had revealed that he was scared of holding his new-born daughter. "I am ecstatic. I haven't slept in two days. I am suffering from a bad cold and cough. So, I am not even sure whether I can hold my baby. The feeling is beyond words. Ginni and I always wanted a girl and we are happy that we've been blessed with one. We can't thank God enough for our beautiful angel," Kapil had told Bombay Times in an interview.