Kapil Sharma is undeniably one of the most popular and loved celebrity we have in the industry today. From being a stand-up comic to rising up to be the top comedian in the country, Kapil Sharma has had quite an eventful journey.

Just like all other journeys, his transition from bottom to the top has been filled with ups and downs. There was a phase when Kapil Sharma had to cancel shooting for back-to-back episodes owing to his ill health.

Suffering from anxiety and weakness

In an interview with Bombay Times, talking about taking a break, Kapil Sharma had said, "My show isn't ending. I am taking a break for a few episodes, that's all. I don't want to cancel any shoots further owing to my health issues and so, I have decided to take a breather. It won't be fair on my part to schedule another episode with a new set of celebrities after cancelling the previous one."

"I am suffering from anxiety and weakness, and I'm thankful to the channel for understanding my condition. I have been shooting back-to-back for the show and my film, and the erratic schedule didn't leave me with any time to focus on my health and diet. Doctors have told me that I am an extremist and a workaholic. I have been feeling weak, and Vitamin B12 deficiency has led to fatigue. I started feeling dull and would tire easily. Working on TV can be quite stressful," he had said.

Further talking about how he could manage his show with his film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil had said, "My previous show aired once a week and the shoot of the film was done mostly in Mumbai. However, I had to travel to Rajasthan and Chandigarh for my upcoming project. Also, a lot of issues have happened in the recent past."

Fall-out with celebs

On fall-out with celebrities over his delays and cancelling of shoots, Kapil had said that even though Shah Rukh had left without shooting, the two met in his car and spoke for almost an hour the following day. SRK advised him to first take care of his health.

He also revealed that there was no bad blood between him and Ajay Devgn as they shared the same birthday and were friends. "When Arjun Rampal came to our set, I chose to stay put despite feeling sick. In fact, he decided to call it a day after seeing my deteriorating condition. These stars make my show.How can I make them wait? I can't be above them or the show. If I had not taken this break and cancelled one more shoot, people would have believed all kinds of rumours," Kapil said.