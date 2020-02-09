That Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are best of friends in the industry is a well-known fact. They are the thick friends that Bollywood seldom witnesses. But there was a time when the two were not in talking terms for almost a year.

Karan and Kareena had a major fallout during the time the former was planning to make the film Kal Ho Naa Ho with his favourite Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena. Bebo, however, left KJo and his father Yash Chopra shocked by demanding money equal to what SRK was getting. Despite asking her to reconsider the price, the actress didn't budge and this hurt Karan deeply and he stopped all communications with his Bebo Darling.

The filmmaker-producer had revealed the entire fallout in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy. "My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, 'Aditya Chopra's assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar's assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either'. On the weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge's release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, 'Sorry'. I was very hurt. I told my father, 'Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, 'We're not taking her.' And we signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me," Karan has written in the book.

How they resolved their differences

Further, Karan mentioned that it was the Jab We Met actress who took the first step to mend the differences and it was during the time Yash Chopra was seriously unwell. The actress got emotional while speaking to him over the phone and apologised for not being in touch with him.

"We were releasing Kal Ho Naa Ho in November. We had shot the film in June, July, August and in September I had to shoot the songs, make the promos and so on. So, I had to head back, while my father continued the treatment in New York. That was the time Kareena Kapoor called me. It was August. We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, 'I heard about Yash uncle.' She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, 'I love you and I am so sorry I haven't been in touch. Don't worry," he wrote.

Kareena and Karan worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Bombay Talkies, We Are Family and Kurbaan.