"Tumhara Koi Haq Nahi Banta Ki Tum Itni Khoobsurat Lago" this epic dialogue of Kareena Kapoor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) was rehearsed by almost every other Indian girl standing opposite a mirror. Karan Johar's 2001 release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is one such movie that perfectly fits the bill of memorable Bollywood flicks.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, this multi-starer family drama had won millions of hearts when it released. Every character in the movie has its own significance as is fondly remembered by movie buffs even today. Karan Johar is known for the portrayal of posh characters, stunning locales, next-gen love stories and much more. Each Dharma production movie is known to stand out as a family entertainer.

K3G the Biggest slap on Karan Johar's face

But it appears that after a decade, Karan Johar who directed K3G regrets making it. Recently Karan Johar was on Audible Suno's show Picture-Ke-Peeche. On the show, Karan said that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the biggest slap on his face. He said, "I thought that I'm making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since 'Mughal-e-Azam' until Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta hai. I made the same film as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', that's what 'K3G' was. I took the storyline of 'Kabhi Kabhie' and the family values of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' and made this mush of a film. K3G' is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check."

Poo was the only good thing in K3G

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' was a family drama flick. Depicting the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to lower socio-economic strata. Karan Johar also spoke about the famous character Poo aka. Pooja played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He shared, "Poo, OMG! You should go and check online. There are lines, memes, and games on Poo, but at the time only Bebo and I loved her character. I am Poo, that's who I am, I wrote all the lines, picked the clothes, everything."

Well, K3G might be fodder for memes and jokes that circulate online but it was a blockbuster of its time back then and is even loved and watched on Television today.