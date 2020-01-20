Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are painting the town red. The much-in-love couple has now decided to move in together. Earlier, Sushant shifted to his girlfriend Rhea's home and the two shared a flat but now the couple is planning to move-in-together in a new house because of trouble in the nest.

Reportedly, Rhea's landlord is giving a tough time to the lovebirds. According to the rent agreement, only Rhea is permitted to reside in the apartment and the landlord isn't happy about Sushant sharing the flat with Rhea.

Sushant and Rhea house hunting in Bandra?

So Rhea and Sushant have now begun house hunting in Bandra as they want to avoid nuisance and have already started looking for a house in the vicinity. It was reported earlier, Sushant moved out of his own house as his neighbours used to get disturbed with his parties and loud music from the actor's house. Sushant too was unhappy about several things so he shifted to Rhea's house.

Rhea Chakraborty is Sara Ali Khan's best friend who was starring alongside Sushant in their film 'Kedarnath'. Sushant was earlier rumored to be dating Kriti Sanon and has also been in a relationship with his daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande for the longest. On the professional front, Sushant will next be seen in 'Dil Bechara' and 'Paani'. His last movie 'Chhichhore' was a dud at the box office.