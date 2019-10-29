Rakhi Sawant is leaving no stone unturned in making the world believe that she is indeed married and has a husband living in the UK. After her viral video where she lied about making carrot halwa in an Indian kitchen calling it her husband's kitchen in the UK was busted, Rakhi is at it again. This time the actress has shared a photo of her bedroom.

Rakhi took to her Instagram and shared a video of a lavish room with a giant king-size bed, a magnanimous mirror and an enviable shoe collection. While sharing the picture, Rakhi wrote, "My house I am a princess of my husband heart and my house (sic)" However, netizens were quick to point out that it looked more like a hotel room and it was just another gimmick by Rakhi. Comments like 'Bas karo rakhi', 'that's a hotel room', 'Itna bhi nako rakhi' flooded her social media post quickly.

Rakhi cooks on Karwachauth

A few days back, Rakhi had shared a video of herself cooking gajar ka halwa on the occasion of Karwachauth had gone viral. Rakhi had claimed in the video that she was in the UK, cooking in her husband's kitchen. "Hi friends, jaisa ki aap dekh rahe hain, main gajar ka halwa bana rahi hoon aaj Karvachauth ke din par. Dekhiye main kisi gaon vaon mein nahi hoon, main UK mein hoon. To main jaise chahoon kapde pehen sakti hoon. Aur aap dekh sakte hain ke itne saare badaam sab kuch maine online order kiya hai." Rakhi was seen saying in the video while making the most popular Indian dessert gajar halwa.

Defending the Indian-ness of her kitchen, Rakhi further added, "Ye sabkuch kitchen jo yahan pe hai, vo jo pehle yahan pe rehte thhe vo log ne aise hi yahan par sab chhod ke gaye hain. Aise hi becha hai unhone humko. Aur ye saari cheezein jo hain vo hum use kar rahe hain." However, the LPG cylinder gas line gave away her bluff!

On August 5, this year, few pictures of Rakhi Sawant wearing a bridal attire had surfaced online. While Rakhi earlier dismissed wedding news, she later accepted that she had indeed tied the knot. Though none of us have seen Rakhi Sawant's husband, her husband gave an interview to Spotboye,"I am a very simple man, who goes to work at 9 am and is home by 6 pm. I know there are some people who don't believe that I exist, when Rakhi announced her marriage. But here I am, talking to you. See, I am a very private person. How does it matter whether what people think about my existence? Let them believe or not. I have a family. Rakhi has a family. We are both happy. That's all that matters."