After months and months of speculations on whether or not Rakhi Sawant is actually married and whether someone named 'Ritesh' actually exists, her husband has finally come out from hiding. Ritesh, who Rakhi claims is an NRI businessman living in London, confirmed his existence and spoke about matters related to Rakhi.

Talking to Spotboye, her husband, Ritesh said, "I am a very simple man, who goes to work at 9 am and is home by 6 pm. I know there are some people who don't believe that I exist, when Rakhi announced her marriage. But here I am, talking to you."

"See, I am a very private person. How does it matter whether what people think about my existence? Let them believe or not. I have a family. Rakhi has a family. We are both happy. That's all that matters," he added.

Talking about his newly married life, he said, "Absolutely fine. Rakhi may be a different person in front of the camera, but she is a wonderful person at heart."

On being asked whether he has stopped Rakhi from doing bold scenes, Ritesh confirmed and told the news portal that he indeed asked her to stay away from all that. Elaborating, he said, "That's right. She is married now, she has a new life. Who would like his wife to go bold on the screen? By the way whatever she told you in that interview was true to every word. I was her fan from the day I saw her in her interview with Prabhu Chawla. And, I have seen almost all her work till date."

Ritesh also revealed that there was some initial resistance from his parents and they did have a few questions for her but, it was all sorted soon. He also said that Rakhi is not pregnant yet but will soon be and the couple wants two kids.