One may not like Rakhi Sawant but one definitely cannot ignore her. The controversy queen surely knows how to constantly be in the news.

Of late, Rakhi has been hitting the headlines over her alleged marriage with NRI Ritesh. Since the so-called wedding, she has been wearing vermilion and a mangalsutra, making herself look like a newly-wed woman.

While she had shared several pictures and videos, which she claimed were from her wedding and honeymoon, she has until now refrained from sharing any of her husband's photographs on social media, saying that he wants to stay away from the limelight.

While this led many to believe that the wedding was fake and just a publicity gimmick, others were left curious as to who her husband was. And now, it seems like the actress is ready to introduce the man in her life and how? Not through her social media page but through Bigg Boss 13, which has millions of viewers across the globe.

Yes, Rakhi took to her Instagram page to announce the same. Captioning her video as "Im going to bb13. Please vote 4 me and my sexy husband he's very hottt and sexy (sic)", Rakhi said she is all set to perform on the premiere episode of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 and also introduce her 'husband' on the show itself.

Rakhi had participated in the first season of the controversial show. Although she didn't end up being the winner, she certainly was an 'explosive' in the house, entertaining the audience with the controversies and fights.

Meanwhile, International Business Times, India, had exclusively revealed that Rakhi's entire wedding drama is fake and that she pulled off the act to stay in headlines. In fact, the video that showed Rakhi's so-called sister-in-law slapping YouTuber Deepak Kalal for allegedly making abusive comments on her 'husband', was apparently planned by Deepak himself in collaboration with Rakhi to gain some mileage.