While speculations regarding the list of contestants of Bigg Boss 13 continue to make news, rumour has it that small screen actress Dalljiet Kaur has agreed to be part of it.

In fact, the actress, who essays the role of Antara in Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, has informed the makers about her decision to quit her show and is currently serving her notice period. The makers, meanwhile, have started searching for a new face for the character.

"Yes, Dalljiet is serving her notice period. She will be participating in Bigg Boss 13 and that's why have informed Guddan makers to start looking out for her replacement," a source close to the show told SpotboyE.

A few years ago, Dalljiet stirred controversy over her much-publicised ugly divorce with actor Shaleen Bhanot. Back then, she had claimed the actor was very short-tempered and physically abused her. Dalljiet even filed a complaint against him after she was pushed to a wall and 'strangled' by Shaleen. The couple got divorced in 2015 after five years of marriage. Together they were the winners of Nach Baliye 4.

Given that Dalljiet has always been vocal about the issues she faced in her marriage, she definitely makes for a good contender for the controversial show.

On her professional front, besides her ongoing show, the actress has been part of several shows including KumKum, Swaragini, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai and Kaala Teeka. Recently, the actress made her digital debut with Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge starrer BOSS: Baap Of Special Services.

Meanwhile, rumour also has it that Shaleen will be part of Bigg Boss 13 and if it turns out to be true, viewers can expect a lot of drama, mud-slinging from the ex-couple.

Last year, Shaleen were approached for the Salman Khan show along with his ex-wife Dalljiet, but the actor rejected because of his son. In an interview, Shaleen had revealed that he was in a happy space and had got closer to his son after many years, which is big deal for him and hence, didn't want to do anything that may affect their relationship.