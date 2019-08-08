The news of Rakhi Sawant's hush-hush wedding spread like wildfire. Rakhi, who always managed to grab headlines, tied-the-knot in a secret ceremony with husband Ritesh, who is an NRI based in the UK. The couple exchanged vows in both, a Hindu and a Christian ceremony at JW Marriott in Mumbai. Prior to this, the couple also did a court marriage and got their marriage officially registered.

In an interview with Spotboye, Rakhi Sawant revealed how husband Ritesh proposed to her and how it all panned out. Talking about the same, Rakhi said that she told Ritesh 'Dil mein ghanti nahi bajti'. To which, Ritesh asked, ''Mere liye dil mein ghanti bajti hai kya?' Rakhi asked him to give her some time to think over it and with time realised that she was falling-in-love with him. She said that they met for they met for the first time just 15 days before the wedding when he had come down and she realised he was the man for her.

Rakhi also revealed that after knowing him, she prayed very hard to Jesus that she must become his wife. "Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi. God has been kind to me so far," Rakhi told Spotboye.

Talking about why she kept her wedding a secret and lied about it, Rakhi said, "Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today."

Rakhi and Ritesh are planning to have a baby in 2020. Rakhi has also said that people would get to see her husband when they go for their pre-baby shoot and has also revealed that husband Ritesh is a very private person and wouldn't like him to be under the media spotlight.