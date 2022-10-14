Shilpa Shetty celebrated this year's Karwa Chauth with full festive fervour and spirit. The diva donned a red saree and looked like a million bucks. While Shilpa had been missing from action last Karwa Chauth, this year she more than made up for it.

However, more than Mrs Shetty, it is her husband, Raj Kundra who has been grabbing the limelight.

Raj Kundra hides his face

Raj Kundra was spotted hiding his face with Shilpa Shetty's sieve during Karwa Chauth 2022. Despite the paparazzi asking him to show his face, Kundra continues to hide his face with it. "Haddd hai iski nautanki ki (there is no limit to his drama)," wrote one social media user.

"Kaam ulte karo fir muh chupao (first do wrong then hide your face)," commented another social media user. "Isko dar kahin porn movie yeah lead role mein iska face edit na ho jaye (He is scared of becoming lead in porn film)," opined one more. "Ye aise muh chupa ke bezzati double krwa rha hai (By doing this he is inviting insults)," a netizen said.

Social media reacts

"Bhai iska kuchh karo yaar (please do something about him," "Shilpa Ko Bhi Muh Dikhane k Kaabil Nhi Hai (shouldn't even show his face to Shilpa)," "Yeh ithna badnaam nahi huaa tha jithna aab yehsab kadke badnam kaddaha hai kudhko (We wasn't this infamous as he is becoming now with these antics)," were some more comments on the video.

Raj and Shilpa celebrated Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's residence. Shilpa shared several pictures and wrote, "MINE .. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth .. When he fasts for you too Gratitude Picture courtesy : @anilskapoor."

Raj Kundra has been making appearances with his full face covered with LED masks ever since he was released on bail in the alleged porn racket case. Back then Shilpa Shetty had penned an emotionally long note about the whole charade.

Shilpa took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of James Thurber's quote. "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one," it read.