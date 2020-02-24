Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just received US President Donald Trump with a hug at the Ahmedabad airport and greeted other members of the Trump family with a handshake. PM Modi also met Trump's daughter, Ivanka upon her arrival in Ahmedabad.

Take a look at the moment when Trump and Melania Trump landed in Ahmedabad and was received by PM Modi.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he receives him at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/rcrklU0Jz8 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Ahead of his arrival in India, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter saying saying he is eager to visit the country in Hindi.

In the tweet in Hindi, US President Trump , says "Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hai. Hum raaste mein hai, kuch hi ghanto mein hum sabse milenge (We are eager to visit Bharat. We are on our way, will meet everybody in a while)".

In reply to Trump's tweet in Hindi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

Earlier, PM Modi had tweeted to the US President saying "India is awaiting your arrival".

Donald Trump is all set to land in Ahmedabad amid massive high-security arrangements. He will be welcomed by PM Modi and lakhs of people will jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium.

Trump in India

Trump is scheduled to take a brief halt of at least 15 minutes at Sabarmati Ashram during his roadshow from International Airport to the world's largest cricket stadium as the place was the epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's 13 years' stay there between 1917 and 1930.

The US President is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25. The President and First Lady will spend the first day of the trip in Ahmedabad and Agra before moving to the national capital for the official reception and bilateral talks.

