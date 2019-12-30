Ever since the beginning, Aishwarya Rai has been a woman of grace, elegance and panache. The diva, who is making heads turns even at 46, was everyone's muse back in the days. While her professional work has always been applauded by critics and the audience, her personal life never went unnoticed either. From being dropped out of films overnight, romantic relations to abusive partners; Aishwarya has seen it all.

An old video of Aishwarya defending what could have been a case of physical abuse is now making the rounds on social media. In the video, a goggle clad Aishwarya, definitely trying to hide her bruises, talks about inner beauty and how she was injured due to slipping and falling off the staircase.

"I slipped and fell down the staircase right outside the house, but, I thank God and my parents ke I didn't have a big accident, no bones broken. To logon ne kaha ke 'aaj tum ye roop leke kyun ja rahi ho?' I mean why do you want to go looking like this to a function. But, to that, I would like to say, this is the one opportunity I get to thank my audience and this industry because of whom I am here on the stage and because of whom I am getting this award. I wouldn't let this opportunity go by. So, thank you very much, it's heart-felt. This award is for the artform of acting, for talent which goes beyond what you see. So that's what I have come to acknowledge," Aishwarya was seen saying at the awards night.

As per a report in India Today, Aishwarya had confirmed in an interview back then that she had been physically abused by her actor boyfriend. She had said, "He would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected that I was having affairs with my co-stars. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks and I would go to work as if nothing happened."

The same report also quotes Salman saying back then, "I have never beaten her. I get emotional and hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall but I cannot hurt anyone else. If you won't fight, that means there is no love between you, I will not fight with an outsider; when we fight, it is all because of our love."

To battle such abuse and still never let the world know of your pain is commendable and only Aishwarya Rai could have done it.