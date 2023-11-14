A video of Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan sharing a tight hug as taken over social media. In the video, a girl dressed in a white suit is seen entering a building. As she waits near the door, a tall guy is seen appearing and giving her a tight hug. The video has been taken from a distance and both their faces are not clearly visible. However, various Instagram pages have mentioned them as Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Palak - Ibrahim's relationship status

Needless to say, the video has taken over social media. For a while now, there have been rumours of Palak and Ibrahim being more than just good friends. Palak and Ibrahim have often been spotted at the same parties and were also seen exiting a party together in the same car. The video had gone viral on social media. More so because Shweta Tiwari's daughter was seen hiding her face from the camera back then.

Palak had revealed in an interview that her mother does get perturbed by her dating reports. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress had said that sometimes she even sends her the links and asks what's happening. Not just this, the Bijlee Bijlee girl had also added that Shweta Tiwari also wonders if she's sending Palak out a bit too much.

Shweta Tiwari's reaction

"She often wonders 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours, she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from?," Palak had said in an interview. Talking about her equation with Ibrahim, the Bijlee Bijlee girl had revealed that she is fond of him. She had also said that they don't text each other every day but like bumping into one another at events.

IBT couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.