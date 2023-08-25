Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. And if reports are to be believed, Karan Johar and Kajol have come together to give the star kid a grand launch. After Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor; it is now Ibrahim's turn to face the camera and impress the audience. The film has reportedly been titled Sarzameen.

The film is being directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani. And if a HT report is anything to go by, Karan Johar has roped in Kajol to play a crucial part in the film. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim is already a charmer and one of the most talked about celeb kids out there. From his physique to his looks; the young lad has all the making of an emerging star.

About Ibrahim Ali Khan

"He is very warm, childish. He is new to the business and has yet to catch up. He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn't over-smart (or doesn't carry the star kid tag)," HT quoted a source. "Work wise, he was good. And, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father," the report further added.

The true Pataudi

Ibrahim's grandmother, Sharmila Tagore had once said in an interview that out of all her grandkids, Ibrahim looks like a true Pataudi. Sara Ali Khan had surprised the nation when she announced that Ibrahim had almost completed the shoot of his debut. Now, all eyes are on the young star to conquer the big screen!