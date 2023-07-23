It's said that monsoon is one of the most romantic climates for lovers, and it seems that love is in the air not just for commoners but also B'Town celebs. Of late we have been budding couples in Bollywood who are busy playing hide and seek with the media. For instance, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dodged media as they were snapped at Mumbai airport after returning from Spain vacation and the latest being with Saif Ali Khan's eldest Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving the movie theatre at Juhu.

Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari step out for a movie night

On Saturday, Palak and Ibrahim were snapped leaving together after a speculated movie date in Juhu. As soon as the paparazzi spotted Ibrahim they started interacting with the star kids. Multiple videos of Ibrahim's conversation with Paps have surfaced online.

In one of the videos, Ibrahim is seen talking on the phone saying, "Media bhi hai yaha jo mere muh mai ghus gaye hai". (Media is on my face).

When a pap asked him if Barbie was a good film, he responded by saying 'Good Night'. As soon as he got into the car, a photographer said, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', to which Ibrahim gave a thumbs up with a smile.

He also greeted all the photographers before leaving.

Ibrahim Ali Khan called arrogant

Ibrahim was dubbed rude for his "media mere muh mai ghus gaye hai" comment.

A user wrote, "Why do media give so much importance to a person who has achieved nothing remarkable in life? His on identity is that he is Saif Ali Khan's son."

Another user wrote, "Arrogant nepo kid, when your film will release you will do every drama to come in media."

"He is showing such an attitude as if he is so rich. if his parents were not stars, no one would have bothered about him. Sara respects everyone and this one is the opposite, arrogant," commented another.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Palak has featured opposite Harrdy Sandhu in 'Bijlee Bijlee' song. She debuted in Bollywood in the movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vijender Singh.