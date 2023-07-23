Back to Cinema! Maverick director Christopher Nolan's latest flick 'Oppenheimer' is going strong in cinema halls all across the globe. After the dead spell fue to back to back box-office failures of Bollywood films, theatres owners can now breathe a sigh of relief as with Barbieheimer weekend, not just the theatres introduced newer timing with shows running houseful, in fact, Oppenheimer has received an incredible response in Kashmir, with just a multiplex in the capital city of Srinagar reporting record sales on the day of its release.

A look at Srinagar's Inox theatre

Srinagar's INOX shows on Sunday are already booked. And the collections here could surpass Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster, 'Pathaan'.

Speaking about the response, INOX owner Vikas Dhar said ,"We had promised them that the film will be out (in Srinagar) on the day of its worldwide release. When we reopened the theatre after 33 years, we were not expecting much. However, when Pathaan was released, it ran to full houses. But after Pathaan, to see the reaction of people for Oppenheimer is quite a surprise. It's good to see that people are open to watching a good movie like the Cillian Murphy-starter."

Dhar added, "There are three screens in the multiplex with a 535 capacity. Oppenheimer is fully booked for Saturday and Sunday. The ticket range is between Rs 1000 and Rs 300. We are running four shows of Oppenheimer out of which one is in Hindi."

Decades after a dry spell, Kashmiris are enjoying watching films in cinema halls

It's indeed a respite for cinephiles residing in Kashmir as they get to see world cinema and with happy faces and smiles they are back to cinemas.

For the unversed, Srinagar's INOX was the first to get off the blocks last September, followed by two cinemas in Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts. Last week, two more theatres came up in north Kashmir's Baramulla and Handwara districts.

In September heaven on earth will witness theatres in Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam.

Kashmiris were forced out of cinema halls following terrorism in 1990. Three cinemas - Broadway, Neelam and Regal - reopened in 1999. But on the first day of Regal's reopening, grenades were hurled at viewers coming out of the theatre.

About the film

Oppenheimer delves deep into the life of Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist often referred to as the "father of the atomic bomb." Oppenheimer played a pivotal role in developing the first atomic bombs, which were subsequently dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

The lead role in the film is portrayed by Cillian Murphy, known for his stellar performance in the series "Peaky Blinders."