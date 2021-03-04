Ibrahim Ali Khan is one royal Nawab! The young gun recently attended a wedding and made women go weak in the knees with his killer looks. Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, looked every bit of dapper in traditional wear. Ibrahim attended Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter's wedding. Pictures and videos from the wedding have surfaced on social media now. And it is difficult to take our eyes off the latest Nawab in town.

In several pictures that we have seen, Ibrahim was first seen rocking a classic bandhgala. And in another set of pictures, was seen flaunting his chiseled looks in a maroon kurta. The young lad also gave us a variety of emotions in his photos and also a sneak peek into his wild side. Ibrahim was seen having a fun time at the party and also spending quality time with the guests. Looking at the pictures, one can't help but remember young Saif Ali Khan. Ibrahim looks like a replica of Saif Ali Khan from the 90s and an absolute head-turner.

Ibrahim Khan will soon foray into films just like his other family members. In an interview, Saif had recently spoken about Ibrahim's inclination towards acting. Saif had said, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I'd like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18, I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me job satisfaction. Also, the enjoyment it has given me is more than I could ask for."

Kareena Kapoor, on her radio show, had once asked mother-in-law to choose between her grandchildren the most favourite one. To which, Sharmila had said that she couldn't possibly commit herself to that. She had added that they were all very different from each other and it was wonderful to have two grown-up grandchildren and two very little grandchildren. She had further said, "And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket."