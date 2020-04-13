It's a bliss for any human being to become a parent. While a mother nourishes her child and showers all the love in the world, a father is usually known for his protective nature. He might not show it to you, but deep inside the concrete wall of protection, there's an ocean of love and affection. Saif Ali Khan, the Nawaab of Bollywood has always made headlines for his relationships with leading actresses.

Even though his first marriage with Amrita Singh hit rock bottom, he has always been a loving father to Sara and Ibrahim. Recently, while talking about the same he told Mumbai Mirror, "I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I've always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids."

Saif is the father of three, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan from first wife Amrita Singh and little munchkin Taimur with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Just like Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim also used to accompany Saf, mostly everywhere.

But when Amrita and Saif relationship took an ugly turn, it became difficult for the couple as well as the kids to understand and cope up with the situation. While Love Aaj Kal 2 fame Sara acted quite maturely to the news of divorce, little Ibrahim never truly understood the equation of his separated parents, initially.

When are you coming back, Dad? - Ibrahim to Saif

Saif and Amrita parted their ways after in 2004. Initially, Saif was not even allowed to meet his kids without Amrita's consent. The relationship of a father with his kids was trapped in a legal turmoil. Reminiscing the days, Saif once disclosed while Sara still understands the situation, it's difficult for Ibrahim to make his peace with the divorce, at such a tender age.

He said, "Once, he asked me very loudly in front of a hundred people when I was coming back. I felt like sinking into the ground. I miss my children so much! Anyone who thinks I've abandoned them doesn't know what it's to be like an absentee parent. I don't have any answers about what has happened in my life. All I know is every penny I earn is for my children. I live for them. I'd die for them."

Each time I look at him, I feel like crying: Saif

Saif Ali Khan settled his divorce terms with ex-wife Amrita with alimony amount of 5 crores. He was also asked to pay 1Lakh every month until his son turns 18. But still, neither Sara nor Ibrahim was allowed to stay or meet their father. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Saif expressed his grief over the same and said, "Why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am? I've my son Ibrahim's photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying... I'm not allowed to meet my children. They aren't allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me."

"I'm not Shah Rukh Khan. I don't have that kind of money. I've promised her I'll pay up the rest of the money, even if I've to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I've earned from doing ads, stage shows, and films is for my children. I've no money. Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids," he added.

Saif might not have been a great husband to his ex-wife Amrita, but he has been always spotted supporting his kids. Simmba fame Sara, took advice from her father while doing 'Kedarnath'. Saif revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "She asked me for advice once when she was doing 'Kedarnath'. She calls to ask me about the environment but about scripts and things, these are decisions that you have to make yourself."

'Jawaani Janeman' fame Saif Ali Khan has always praised his kids and supported his kids. Talking about Sara, he said, "Sara's intelligent, well-spoken and charming. And from her performance in Kedarnath, I could see that she understands the craft. Nobody tells you this, but the camera can read your thoughts. If you fake it, it shows on screen. She liked the story and played it with heart."

He also talked about Ibrahim Bollywood's debut and said that it totally depends on him what kind of movie he wants to make. Saif said, "I think you know if he does films he should do his own film and have his own career without the baggage of just me. I think you know if he does films he should do his own film and have his own career without the baggage of just me."

"He (Ibrahim) should probably do something like 'Salaam Namaste', 'Hum Tum' or something in that kind of space. I suppose maybe 'Omkara' or 'Parineeta' too but I am not sure about the kind of film he should debut with. Maybe something like 'Race' or rom-com, I don't know, I can't think," Saif had told ETimes about Ibrahim.