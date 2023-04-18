Palak Tiwari is busy promoting her upcoming film with Salman Khan - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And the one question the young actress constantly gets asked about is the dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Palak has denied being "in love" with the young Khan boy, she has revealed her mother Shweta Tiwari's reaction upon reading such rumours.

Palak Tiwari spills the beans

Palak revealed that Shweta Tiwari does think about whether she is sending her daughter out too much or letting her party too much. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also sends Palak the links to such articles and asks what is with it. "She often wonders 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours, she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from?," Palak said in an interview.

Palak and Ibrahim's equation

"And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai (There's nothing going on because genuinely there is no one in my life). It is just my mother, my brother, and me. We have that basic trust in each other, which is the prerequisite in any relationship and we value it extremely," she added. Taling about her equation with Ibrahim, the Bijlee Bijlee girl had revealed that she is fond of him.

She had also said that they don't text each other every day but like bumping into one another at an event.