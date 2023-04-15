Popular actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The budding talent has assisted Salman Khan's team in Antim which started Bhaijaan's brother-in-law.

At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak narrated her experience of working with Salman Khan and the team.

"For every girl on my set, the neckline should be here:" Salman Khan about how women should dress on his set; reveals Palak Tiwari

Recently in an interview, Palak said that on the sets of Antim, there was a strict dress code barring women from wearing clothes with low necklines, the rule was made by Salman Khan.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Palak had said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls'.

So my mom saw me (going to set) in a proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."

Speaking about Salman, Palak said, "He's a traditionalist... Of course, he's like 'Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)', but he's always like 'My girls should always be protected'. If there are men around, whom she doesn't personally know, it's not his personal space where he doesn't trust everyone, he's like, 'the girl should be safe, always'."

However, Palak's statement was blown out of proportion and netizens started talking bout Salman Khan having a strict dress- code. Palak Tiwari in another interview stated that her statement was "misunderstood".

"It's really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown-up idolising. Salman sir is, of course, one of them," she was quoted by ETimes.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star cast

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also has Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam.