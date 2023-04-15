Social media influencers Orry and Uorfi Javed have never failed to turn heads. Especially, Uorfi who has often grabbed headlines for her sartorial choices. Recently social media sensation was in news for donning a bodycon dress which had painted breasts. On the other hand, Orry whose name is Orhan Awatramani is often spotted partying with Nysa, Ibrahim, Mouni Roy and most of the star kids. Netizens are often amused and want to know who is Orry and what does he do?

This is exactly what happened when Orry was snapped in the city partying with star kids which includes Mouni Roy, and Nysa among others. Several videos and pictures show Orry partying with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim as well.

And if these weren't enough, Orry was snapped at the Disco Dancer musical event hosted by Suniel Shetty to pay tribute to late singer Bappi Lahi. Where the young influencer posed for shutterbugs with Uorfi Javed.

Who's who attended the Disco dancer event

Disco Dancer- The Musical is a musical concert hosted by Suniel Shetty to pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri. The musical show premiered on April 14, 2023. The event was attended by many celebrities including Uorfi Javed, Orhan Awatramani, Sunny Leone, Mithun Chakraborty, Suniel Shetty with his wife, and Anu Malik with his daughters among others.

Uorfi and Orry made a style statement at the Disco Dancer event

Orry wore a sporty outfit for the event. He opted for an olive-green co-ord. While Uorfi as always raised the oomph quotient she wore a sexy black body-hugging outfit.

After solo photo-ops, Orhan and Uorfi posed together for the shutterbugs.

Papraazi started calling Uorfi, to which the actor paused and asked, "Chipaki kisne bola", (who said lizard) Orhan Awatramani then teased Uorfi by calling her, "Chipkali" as she had worn a lizard-shaped neckpiece.

Netizens and Orry troll Uorfi

In no time, fans commented on her bizarre outfit they also called Orry and Urfi's pair "Rab ne bana di Jodi." (Made for each other).

One of the comments read, "Their pair is nice, two cartoons together."

Another comment read, "Ekta Kapoor's next Naagin in the launch."

A fan mentioned, "Their pair is best, get the two married."

"She is wearing a lizard and posing with a budding artist. What a combo," another fan wrote.

The fourth one averred, "I swear they look so good together."

Parties which Orry attended on Friday night (April 14, 2023) in the city!