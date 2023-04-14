Nita Ambani dances to Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Close
Pan India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, adapted from Kalidasa's classic Sanskrit drama 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam' was released worldwide in theatres on April 14, 2023. The epic love story revolves around Shakuntala and King Dushyant, played by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively.

The plot

Adapted from Mahabharata, King Dushyant and Sage Vishwakarma and Menaka's daughter Shakuntala is in love with each other, However, Sage Durvasa's curse makes Dushyant forget about Shakuntala. The timeless romance beautifully portrays the mythological era, showcasing how two hearts unite despite hurdles, spells and curses.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks enchantress as Shakuntala

Amidst the romance brewing between Dushyant and Shakuntala, there is the stark backdrop of war sequences. The whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), and the grandeur of Dushyant's Puru Dynasty make the screenplay a visual spectacle.

It's indeed a cinematic experience to watch the timeless and classic love story come alive on-screen. The VFX and costumes make it perfect. 

The introduction to Shakuntala and Dushyant's love story is in itself a cinematic experience, amidst a beautiful set up of forest replete with butterflies, peacocks, deer and flora. Both Samantha and Dev Mohan's on-screen chemistry is beautifully crafted by the makers.

Samantha's fan who has watched the film has taken to social media and shared a review of the mythological drama. Some have lauded the epic love story, while some deemed it a slow and "epic bore".

If you love timeless classic tales and love stories then Shaakuntalam is for you!

Allu Arjun tweets for his daughter's cameo. 

Allu Arjun took to Twitter and wrote: "All the best for #Shaakuntalam release . My best wishes for @Gunasekhar1 garu , @neelima_guna & @SVC_official for mounting up this epic project . My warmest wishes to my sweetest lady @Samanthaprabhu2. My Mallu brother @ActorDevMohan & the entire team." 

"Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha . Spl thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so preciously . Will always cherish this sweet moment", he added,

A user wrote, "Most Efficient Movie Making of #Gunashekar Mark #ManiSharma. BGM Looks Very Beautiful and Gorgeous @Samanthaprabhu2, Acting, Set Visuals Making The Finest Art To Make Vision On Movie. Overall Rating - 2.5."

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "The entire cast of #Shaakuntalam truly brings to life the world of the mythological story and especially the lead, #SamanthaRuthPrabhu- what performance! She has also dubbed in Hindi herself for the first time with this one, and it is sure to strengthen her connect and hold in the Hindi markets as well! Well done."

A second user wrote, "@Samanthaprabhu2 as shakuntala What an amazing performance from Samantha. The way of walks,dance and expression are so good. One of the best performance in sam's cinema career . You're so fabulous in Second half and especially mallika song visuals #Shaakuntalam."

The third user wrote, "FirstHalf: #Shaakuntalam starts on positive note. Right in to the story. A visual extravaganza. Dialogues needs special mention. #ManiSharma BGMs are class. #Samantha top notch performance. Nice interval. #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #MohanBabu. #GunaShekar. #DilRaju."

The fourth user said, "#Shaakuntalamreview Outdated story! BIG DISASTER as expected. More than a serial and less than a cinema. E generation lo elanti cinemalu evadu chudaru, Aa visuals chusthene kadupulo thippinattu anipistunnayi 1/2 out of 5 #Shaakuntalam #SamanthaRuthPrabhu."

Special mention to Allu Arjun's daughter's cameo appearance was worth watching.

Star cast

Along with an alluring storyline, the film also has an accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Another added attraction to the star cast is icon Star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

