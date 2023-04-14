It was Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary on April 13, 2023. On March 9, 2023, the actor was scummed to have a heart attack a day after celebrating Holi with his friends. He would have turned 67 on Thursday. Satish Kaushik's untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the nation, the voice of which can't ever be filled. On his birth anniversary, his family and friends gathered at Mumbai's Iskon temple and celebrated the day with Satish's fondest memories. They also paid moving tributes to him.

The special event was organised by Satish Kaushik's best friends Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor. The event was attended by Neena Gupta, Rani Mukherji, Johny Lever, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Darshan Kummar, Ramesh Taurani, Poonam Dhillon, Chunky Pandey, Anup Soni, Vivek Agnihotri, Subash Ghai, Amaal Malik among other.

Celebrities paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor on his birth anniversary.

There was a special cake cutting organised by the celebrities in remembrance, every actor shared their experience and memories with the actor. There was music, love, stories, memories and an abundance of togetherness as the stars came together to celebrate the life Satish Kaushik lived.

Satish's daughter Vanshika celebrated her father's life by cutting a cake, while best friend Anupam Kher sang a birthday song for his dearest friend Satish.

Satish's wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika were teary-eyed on seeing such a grand yet moving celebration for the actor.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor penned a eulogy for their best friend.

Taking to his Instagram Anupam Kher shared a montage featuring pictures of himself with Satish and his family member, Anupam Kher wrote, "My dear friend, Satish Kaushik. Wish you a very happy birthday. Today, on the day of Baisakhi, you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life, I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way." Anupam Kher added that the seat next to Satish Kaushisk's wife and daughter will remain vacant. He said, "The seat next to Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter!" For the hashtags, the actor wrote, "#HappyBirthdaySatish," and "#BestFriend."

Anil Kapoor mentioned also penned a heartfelt note and shared a montage with the rarest pictures and videos of Satish Kaushik.

The note read, "While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now...I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that...in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time...I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life....I miss you beyond words Satish...I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing...Happy Birthday my friend."