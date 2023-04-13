It was a star-studded night at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Who's who from the industry graced the event.

Celebrities in attendance were Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Subodh Bhave, Varun Dhawan, Renuka Shahane, Sayani Gupta, Yami Gautam among others.

The event was organised by production house Jio Studios to announce their upcoming line-up of films and web series at the grand event.

Who wore what

Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan made heads turn with their dapper looks. The Dhoom 2 stars greeted each other as soon as they met on the red carpet. Abhishek opted for a blue blazer while Hrithik looked dapper in a grey blazer and black jeans.

Shahid Kapoor opted for a shining black blazer and trousers. He also interacted with the paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan opted for a black suit and wore sunglasses to complete his look.

Aamir Khan opted for a full-sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans. He posed with director Shekhar Kapur on the red carpet.

Shraddha Kapoor looked resplendent in a red saree.

Kriti Sanon wore a leather-style maroon dress.

Tiger Shroff wore a black suit.

Yami Gautam looked stunning in a saree she came with her husband Aditya Dhar.

Nana Patekar's entry surprised everyone, the actor opted for traditional attire, he wore a kurta and pyjama. He greeted paps with a folded hand.

Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala twinned in black.

Jio Studios unveils slate of films, series across languages and genres

At the event, the makers announced the stellar lineup of films and web series across the genre.

From Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 to Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2: Take a look at most sequels of the films announced by Jio Cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki is all set to release on 22 Dec, 2023.

Bloody Daddy featuring Shahid Kapoor, the poster of which was unveiled on Wednesday.

Bhediya 2 with Varun Dhawan

Bhul Chuk Maaf starring Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor,

Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Section 84.

An untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon,

Hisaab Barabar starring R Madhavan

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

BlackOut starring Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy

Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi)

The Storyteller starring Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain

Dhoom Dhaam starring Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam

Empire starring Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy

Along with the web series are Prakash Jha's Laal Batti (starring Nana Patekar and Sanjay Kapoor)

Union: The Making of India (starring Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana)

Inspector Avinash (with Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela).

Rafuchakkar stars Maniesh Paul; Bajao the rapper Raftaar.