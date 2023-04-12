Social media sensation and Bollywood actress Uorfi Javed known for her sartorial choices have always made head turns with her DIY outfits. You can hate her or love her but you can't ignore her. Be it tape, cassette, bin bag, wire, you name it and she has made an outfit out of it. Known for her bold fashion choices she is often trolled by netizens. Recently, the actress was on cloud no when Kareena Kapoor Khan lauded her for her fashion game. But Ranbir Kapoor was of the opinion that Uorfi's outfit choices are of "bad taste". However, this never stops Uorfi from donning bizarre outfits.

On Tuesday (April 11), Uorfi took to her Instagram and dropped a video and picture in a black dress that features breasts, printed on it.

In the video, she flaunted her painted breasts.

Netizens were shocked to see Uorfi in this avatar and slammed her for the same.

"Where is the dislike button", mentioned a user.

Another said, "You should not promote nudity under the guise of fashion."

Take a look at the comments on her painted breast video

Meanwhile, recently Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about Uorfi's satirical choices.

In an episode for his cousin Kareena Kapoor's chat show What Women Want, Ranbir Kapoor shared his opinion about Uorfi's outfits and called her choices "bad taste."

It so happened that in the interview, Kareena showed him a photo of Uorfi Javed; the actor instantly asked, 'Who is this' and Kareena told him that it is Uorfi. On this, Ranbir Kapoor said, 'I am not a fan of this type of fashion, but I think we live in such a world that if you are comfortable in your own skin...' Then Kareena asked him whether it was good or bad taste. The actor said, 'Yes, ok, bad taste'.

However, a few days later, Kareena Kapoor called the social media influencer "extremely brave and extremely gutsy" for pulling off OTT attires.

Uorfi reacts

Now, in a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Uorfi has reacted to Kareena's compliment.

"I was blown away, I couldn't believe it at first. Mujhe laga ye mazak ho raha hai. Usne kuch bura kaha hai and ye log mazak kar rhe hain mere sath ki acha keh dia hai (I thought it was a joke, she must have criticised my outfits and people are fooling me by saying she has actually praised them). But then I saw the clip and uss din mujhe laga maine kuch achieve kiya hai life mein (that day I realised that I have achieved something in my life)," said Uorfi Javed.

She exclaimed, "Kareena Kapoor ne meri tareef ki hai! Kareena Kapoor ne! Woh jo gum tha ki Ranbir Kapoor ne bola 'bad taste,' maine bola 'bhaad main jaaye Ranbir Kapoor (I was upset about Ranbir's comment but then after Kareena's compliment, I was like 'Ranbir can go to hell'). Kareena Kapoor ne meri tarif kar di hai fir kya hai Ranbir ki aukat (Kareena has praised me, I don't need anyone's validation or anything.)"

Her statement of "Bhaad Mein Jaye" Ranbir was blown out of proportion. The actress took to her social media and clarified and said, "I never said this, I was just joking ki Ranbir bhaad me jaye, Kareena ne taareef kar di ab. I was being sarcastic, sarcasm, and humour. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view, I didn't find anything malicious in his statement. Sach mein bhaad mein jane ke liye nahi bola maine. I said it in a very sarcastic and humorous way. There is no disrespect to anyone. Bhaad is not equal to hell; bhaad is a place where the chane or peanuts are made."