On Monday at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, held in Mumbai in the presence of the entire whole cast which included, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari. At the trailer launch, Salman poke about his body transformation and how he managed to get that six-pack ab, he even interacted with his co-stars on the stage and told Shehnaaz Gill to move on.

Let's take a look at the highlights of the press conference.

Salman Khan tells Shehnaaz Gill to move on

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on'. Netizens assumed this was in reference to Shehnaaz still not able to get to terms with her close friend Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise who was also rumoured to be her boyfriend.

At the event, Shehnaaz Gill was asked if she was nervous while working on Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman interrupted and said, "Move on kar jao (move on in life)" and Shenaaz quipped "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)".

Shehnaaz went on to say, "Nahi, main nervous nahi hoti. But Salman sir ke samne hota hi hai. Apne aap ko dekhkar mujhe bahut acha lag raha hai. (I love myself. First thing is that you love yourself and then Salman sir. It feels really great to stand among such versatile and great actors who have achieved something or the other big in their life)."

"The proud moment is that I am standing behind him right now. I remember going on the sets of a music video in my life and the moment I went on the sets, I was rejected. The makers said who is this kid? And I was sent home. I cried a lot and then my mother told me that 'don't cry, one day you will work with Salman Khan' and now I feel how my dreams have come true," she added.

Salman Khan reunites with Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event.

After almost a decade, Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla. She was seen hugging the actor.



Fans were in awe seeing Bhumika and Salman come together after so many years.

On Monday, the trailer of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released. It marks Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut alongside Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. It will release on the occasion of Eid in April.

During the event, Salman unbuttoned his shirt and showed his washboard abs.

After unbuttoning his t-shirt, he said, "Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain (You think this is done through VFX)," the auditorium was filled with loud cheers and Bhaijaan chants as Bhai flaunted his six-pack abs.

While interacting with the host, Salman Khan joked that it was the effect of Dengue and Covid which was necessary to build that kind of body before shooting for the climax of the film.

Bhai's ardent fans took to social media and shared the clip of Salman Khan unbuttoning his t-shirt and said it's a befitting reply to trolls, who said Salman Khan's abs are not real but it's the magic VFX.

Watch

Is Shehnaaz dating Raghav?

Salman Khan interrupted Raghav Juyal while talking and said, "Is picture ke dauran main eek chemistry dekhi hai. Lekin koi usko aage badhane ki koshish nahi kar raha. (I have seen chemistry during this film but no one is trying to take the next step)." He then turned to Sidharth Nigam and asked, "Kyun Siddharth? Ek chemistry dekhi hai aapne bhi aur maine bhi lekin vo dur dur se vibe hota hai. Koi ek kadam aage nahi badhata hai, aur agar koi ek kadam leta hai toh dusra peeche hojaata hai ( Am I right Siddarth? You have also seen that chemistry but they vibe from a distance. Nobody takes it a step forward and even if one does, the other backs away)," the actor then turned to Palak Tiwari and asked, "yeh Bhala kyun? (Why is it so?)"

As soon as Salman spoke, Raghav became short of words.

Fans are now convinced after Salman's giving a sly hint that something is brewing between Shehnaaz and Raghav.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is touted to be a mix of action, family drama and romance. Actor Ram Charan will make a special appearance in the film song Yentamma. The film is produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films Production.