Palak Tiwari is one of the most talked about star kid of Bollywood. Shweta Tiwari's daughter made her debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and already has couple of films. The diva was seen at the GQ Awards night recently. Dressed in a black strapless gown, the young girl had all eyes on her. Amid all this, a video of Palak has made netizens question her.

All about the video

In a video doing the rounds, Palak Tiwari is seen ignoring Ishaan Khatter. While Ishaan is seen standing next to her and is even seen gesturing her to move forward for the photo op, the actress doesn't make any eye contact. Palak's stern face and no reaction has made netizens feel she was throwing unnecessary attitude at Shahid Kapoor's brother.

Social media reacts

"She has problems with shenaz and k now ishan.. she keeps making ssme faces to all people she does not like! same proud and egoistic person like her mother... be humble man!!! Ishan is a bigger actor than u.. he is so humble!" one user wrote. "Something is cooking in bw them...she doesn't like him that clearly looks..& he's trying to irritate her," another user wrote. "Have nothing in hand and look at the attitude," one social media user commented.

"Look at her body language," another social media user commented. "So much attitude with zero manners... She didn't even say hello to Ishan ..." a comment read. "It's not attitude she got upset I think some personal reasons," another one of the comments read on the video. A few weeks back, Sobhita Dhulipala was also seen ignoring Ishaan Khatter on a ramp walk. Netizens were left wondering if something had happened between them that irked her so much.