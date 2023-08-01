Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter were the latest celebs to walk the ramp at the India Couture Week 2023. The two walked the ramp for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna in Delhi. The two stars ticked all the boxes when it came to glamour and oomph while walking the ramp. However, when it comes to the chemistry, there was none.

The awkward rampwalk

Sobhita Dhulipala seemed to completely ignore the Khaali Peeli actor like he didn't even exist. Shahid Kapoor's brother too seemed taken aback by her cold gesture for a second but resumed his walk with style. The duo's video has now garnered hilarious reactions on social media. "Ignore life problems like she ignores him," one user wrote.

Netizens react

"Why shobita is angry?," asked another user. "Did he step on her dress? she looks angry," one social media user commented. "why is she looks like she is constipated," another social media user wrote. "Lagta hai back stage ladai hui shobhita ki bhadki hui lag rahi (it seems she has fought backstage, looks angry)," came a comment.

"Looks so awkward. Wonder what led to this," a Reddit user wrote. "Forget looking at Ishaan. That entire Sobhita looks damn awkward in that outfit and the way she carrying it," another user wrote. "Had it been Anil she would be giggling even while uncomfortable. If she's so conscious about being professional she could rather reciprocate or at least acknowledge this harmless gesture. She seems too full of herself imho," one more Reddit user opined. "Watching this on loop," read one more of the comments.