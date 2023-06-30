Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur along with the cast of The Night Manager 2 made their presence felt at a recent held press conference. Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show. The show is an Indian remake of British television drama of the same name. The entire cast was at their fashionable best as they attended the press meet.

However, a video from the event has grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. In the video, Anil Kapoor is seen posing with Sobhita Dhulipala. Netizens are finding it hard to digest Anil Kapoor keeping his hand on Sobhita's waist and smiling when paps call them a "nice jodi". Many have called the sight "uncomfortable" to watch.

Social media finds it awkward

"Celebs will stoop to any level for promotions," wrote one user. "Anil Kapoor is literally in her face," another user wrote. "Bola anil bhai ko ye boni ke sath juada mat ghum, bigda diya na (Tell Anil brother not to be with Boney Kapoor, he is ruining him)," a social media user wrote. "This is so uncomfortable to watch," another social media user commented.

Anil praises Sobhita

"When you talk about Sobhita you talk about glamour, you talk about what a great body she has, that's the first impression you get because she is so pretty. But to get someone who is a thinking actress also where she's taken something God-given and still wants to do and give her best is a wonderful quality about her. She is terrific," Anil recently said about the Ponniyin Selvan actress.