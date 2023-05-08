It was indeed a night to remember as members of the Royal family, eminent celebrities and dignitaries graced their presence on Sunday for King Charles III's coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Several videos and pictures have emerged on social media that show Princess Kate and Prince William's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, having a gala time while sitting in the royal box to watch the show with 20,000 revellers.

The family cheered along as Nicole Scherzinger took the stage to sing before Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed for the new king and queen.

Princess Charlotte waved the Union Jack in support of the United Kingdom while seated beside her glamorous mother.

“Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone.”



Prince William gave a heart-warming speech for "PA"

"Pa, we are all so proud of you," William said. "I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us, and tonight we celebrate you, too."

"I commit myself to serve you all, king, country and commonwealth," William concluded. "God save the king."

''Good evening, Your Majesties. Good evening, Windsor.''



''As my grandmother said, when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us, and she'd be a very proud mother.''



''Pa, we are all so proud of you.''



''I commit myself to serve you all - King, country and Commonwealth.''



Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor greets the audience with 'namaste' at King Charles III's coronation concert

Sonam Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful at the Coronation Concert on Sunday as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. The actress began her speech with "namaste"

Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor, took to her Instagram account to share a video of Sonam at King Charles III's coronation concert. Sonam introduced the performers while talking about the diversity of the Commonwealth.

What did the actor wear for the event?

The actor looked regal in a stunning gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead in collaboration. Sharing an Instagram carousel, Sonam wrote, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead."

Take a look

Fans were beaming with pride seeing Sonam represent India.

A user wrote, "But she is not one of Indian cinema's biggest stars... proud that she is representing, however."

Another wrote, "Definitely a proud moment for India. She's so well-spoken and what a graceful woman. I liked how they introduced her, one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. Her impacts remain intact despite being away from movies for the last three years. Keep giving us moments of awww and making Indians proud of global platform."

When was King Charles's Coronation held?

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, were both crowned during the official ceremony on May 6, 2023.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, the king's brother, were both in attendance despite their tensions with the royal family.

Meanwhile, The Duke of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey alone as his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed at home in California with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.