History is created after 70 years on a bright Saturday afternoon King Charles' and his wife Queen Consort Camilla was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.

According to the Royal family, three crowns were used at the King's coronation. While two were worn by King Charles, the third was adorned by Queen Camilla.

After the coronation ceremony, the King and queen began their journey back to Buckingham Palace and now will travel in the Gold State Coach where royal family members will be seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

To welcome the king and queen, National Anthem was played in Buckingham Palace gardens

British military personnel lined up in the gardens of Buckingham Palace as the National Anthem plays amid the presence of the King and queen at the West Terrace steps.

Charles III, now a crowned King pic.twitter.com/sepu46gY1G — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The Prince of Wales performs the Homage of Royal Blood.



''I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.'' pic.twitter.com/7WDd25nuac — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Queen Camilla is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/bMfwhaN3Ec — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

At the moment the Crown was placed on the Head of The King in Westminster Abbey, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired a six Gun Salvo on Horse Guards Parade.



God Save The King! @BritishArmy @RoyalFamily @DefenceHQ @DCMS @theroyalparks pic.twitter.com/rO0yrUeB8B — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) May 6, 2023

Queen Camilla, now a crowned queen pic.twitter.com/r38H72oErc — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

ICYMI: Here's what happened during the coronation ceremony

The final part of the service saw King Charles and Queen Camilla taking Holy Communion which is the principal act of worship of the Christian church.

"God save our gracious King," the congregation sings as King Charles makes a reappearance.

The Armed Forces await King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the grounds of Buckingham Palace for the Royal Salute pic.twitter.com/9hbb6kffEF — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The crowds are now massing in the Mall for the balcony appearance for the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/qm4beOUZYL — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

What did the Queen opt for the coronation ceremony?

As per tradition, the queen consort wore two robes during the coronation—one worn upon arrival at Westminster Abbey, and one during her exit. The first robe was first made for Elizabeth II during her coronation ceremony 70 years ago.

That moment when you spot your big brother as Page of Honour to your grandfather and you just have to tell Dad.



Princess Charlotte looks very proud of Prince George as he carries the Robe of Estate of King Charles III at the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/mqpIzPqO3W — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The queen consort's Robe of State was a subtle nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In fact, the piece was originally made for the late monarch, who wore it during her 1953 coronation.

His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla are given three cheers by the thousands of military who have paraded with them in the Coronation Procession pic.twitter.com/xUdkk925Ej — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The royal piece is made of crimson velvet and has been conserved by robemakers at Ede and Ravenscroft.

The Royal Family sings the National Anthem as the #Coronation ends



It was eyes forward for everyone until Prince Louis caught sight of his beloved grandpapa, now a crowned King pic.twitter.com/JqXiulOtw3 — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Camilla wore a regal white coat dress, designed by Bruce Odfield, with an embroidered underskirt underneath. The long-sleeve dress is made from silk fabric and additionally includes delicate gold and silver embroidery of flowers like daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine, and scarlet pimpernel, which are meant to represent the king and queen consort's love of nature.

On the hem of the underskirt and cuffs are flower emblems from the United Kingdom's four nations, including a rose, a thistle, a daffodil, and a shamrock.

His Majesty King Charles III, now in the Imperial State Crown, at the end of the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/U9BMXXvmlT — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The embroidered flowers also have a special meaning to Camilla: the Lily of the Valley was one of Queen Elizabeth's favourites and was also included in Camilla's 2005 wedding bouquet; and the Delphinium is one of Charles's favourites as well as the birth flower for July, Camilla's birth month.

About King Charles III's royal ensemble

On the day of his coronation, King Charles will follow coronation wardrobe codes. His attire will be heavily bejewelled, dramatic, and regal—a combination of garments that will bring him as close to divinity as it gets.

During the ceremony, King Charles will don the St. Edward's Crown and will hold the Sovereign's Scepter with Cross and the Sovereign's orb.

During the anointment, King Charles wore the anointing gown (Colobium Sindonis, "shroud tunic in latin")–a plain white gown that is free from decoration. The simple design is meant to convey purity before God. During the investiture under the Imperial mantle, a Supertunica, a long, Byzantine-inspired gold silk coat is layered over.

King Charles also wore Robe Royal, an ornately embroidered robe decorated with national symbols over the anointing game. It is the oldest robe in the collection, and was made for King George IV's coronation in 1821. The robe consists of foliage, flowers, and crowns. It comes together with a gold eagle clasp. The robe is worn as the crown is bestowed on Charles's head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

For departure, King Charles will don the Robe of Estate which is made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold. The Robe was last worn by King George VI in 1937, and was conserved and prepared by Ede and Ravescroft.

About the crown

The St. Edward's Crown is a solid gold crown that is used for the crowning during the coronation ceremony. The last time it was used was for crowning Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. As King Charles exits Westminster Abbey, he appeared in the Imperial State Crown. This crown is set with 2,868 diamonds.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to huge cheers after the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/puIlXeE468 — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Imperial State Crown

At the end of the ceremony, King Charles will exchange St Edwards Crown for the lighter Imperial State Crown. The Imperial State Crown is also used on ceremonial occasions, such as the State Opening of Parliament. It was last at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

At the conclusion of the promises, King Charles III says ''The things which I have here before promised, I will perform and keep. So help me God.''



The King then kisses the Bible. pic.twitter.com/hZFBzNHLzq — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Weighing 1.06 kg and measuring 31.5 centimetres in height, it is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies. The crown includes the Cullinan II diamond, the second-largest stone cut from the Cullinan diamond, which the Royal Collection Trust says is the largest diamond ever discovered.

A smile between The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales at the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/x7ffVGozXW — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Queen Mary's Crown:

Camilla, wears a modified version of the Queen Mary's Crown during the service. The changes to the crown include removal of the replica of the Kohinoor diamond, the original version of which was first set on Queen Mary's Crown in 1911.

Ahead of the Coronation, minor changes and additions to Queen Mary's Crown were undertaken, such as the inclusion of the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds which were part of Queen Elizabeth II's personal jewellery collection for many years.

Her crown will not feature, the Kohinoor diamond, a 105.6-carat stone mined in India with a long, disputed history. According to BBC, ''there were concerns about a diplomatic row with India if it had been used'' since India has demanded its return.

King Charles III kneels and places his hands on the Coronation Bible to make his Coronation oath. pic.twitter.com/VHN4BbkFAp — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

According to Buckingham Palace, Camilla's decision to not commission a new crown was made, "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency" and "the choice to adorn the crown with new jewels is part of a, "longstanding tradition that the insertion of jewels is unique to the occasion, and reflects the Consort's individual style."

The Crown of St. Edward and the Crown of Queen Mary on the Altar at Westminster Abbey pic.twitter.com/dTreuwWKjL — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Camilla's crown features the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, according to Buckingham Palace. The diamonds- known as the "Lesser stars of Africa"- are part of a group of stones discovered in 1905 in South Africa. They are controversial as the Cullinan diamond was purchased by South Africa's Transvaal government prior to being gifted to King Edward VII as a "symbolic gesture".