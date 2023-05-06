King Charles'coronation ceremony took place in Westminster Abbey in London. Ahead of the event, King Charles, along with his elder son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, greeted well-wishers near Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III crowned king in the first UK coronation since 1953

The archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the King's head. Prince William gives him a garment to King Charles known as the Stole Royal. It's the only new garment being used today.

The Prince of Wales places his hand on St. Edward's Crown after making his homage to King Charles III pic.twitter.com/wcqSppe7bg — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

King Charles takes the coronation oath

On Saturday, King Charles took the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with "justice and mercy" and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely, news agency AP reported. According to the report, the oath is the second of five elements of the historic coronation rite rooted in more than 1,000 years of tradition. Charles later kissed the holy book.

Charles III, now a crowned King pic.twitter.com/sepu46gY1G — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The King places his hand on the Holy Gospel and pledges to "perform and keep" promises.

''With this sword do justice, stop the growth of iniquity, protect the holy Church of God and all people of goodwill, help and defend widows and orphans, restore the things that are gone to decay, maintain the things that are restored.'' pic.twitter.com/LNgtSBOnMP — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

King Charles III has assumed the Coronation Chair



The Coronation Regalia is presented, starting with the Spurs pic.twitter.com/YqMGeDl2Hl — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Our first sight of Charles III, now an anointed King pic.twitter.com/cm7sPpxuzk — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

''We are here to crown a King and we crown a King to serve''



The Archbishop of Canterbury begins the #Coronation sermon pic.twitter.com/1z4SPXQKPs — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The Bible is presented to The King as the Ascension Choir sings the Alleluia pic.twitter.com/gOpkgDoYl8 — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Indians at the coronation ceremony

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudeep Dhankhar arrived at Westminster Abbey to represent India at the historic crowning ceremony of King Charles, according to the news agency PTI. They will be seated alongside other Commonwealth Heads of State at the ceremony.

The Anointing is a moment between God and the Monarch. It is screened from view.



The soldiers holding the Anointing Screen bow their heads as the Oil of Chrism is placed on The King's head, chest and hands. pic.twitter.com/pZmJyELQLv — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes an appearance- reading from the Epistle to the Colossians, from the New Testament.

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, reads from the first Letter of St. Paul to the Colossians.



''We do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding'' pic.twitter.com/gcwHADSihU — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, Saturday arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation ceremony, according to news agency Reuters.

A prayer is said over the ancient Ampulla holding the Oil of Chrism for the Anointing at the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/CJWr94YX8j — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

At the conclusion of the promises, King Charles III says ''The things which I have here before promised, I will perform and keep. So help me God.''



The King then kisses the Bible. pic.twitter.com/hZFBzNHLzq — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The royal couple travelled at a stately pace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown, which was commissioned for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012, the report said.

Oh, dear! Last time, #PrinceHarry was obscured by a huge candle ? This time, by Princess Anne's hat. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/x3dGILZquk — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) May 6, 2023

Take a look at the Roya; pictures from the coronation ceremony

Queen Camilla wears the Coronation necklace pic.twitter.com/qa9Wcdrj2R — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Their Majesties are on their way to Westminster Abbey! #Coronation pic.twitter.com/q2iPnOjSfz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

A statue of King Charles I looms over the procession taking King Charles III to his Coronation pic.twitter.com/kccc9V72JS — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The Royal Family in Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/QPgH7U8tYP — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

His Majesty King Charles III is about to enter Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/wjRdYR8FTc — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla prepare to process through Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/M5rZg5QQyb — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

The Crown of St. Edward and the Crown of Queen Mary on the Altar at Westminster Abbey pic.twitter.com/dTreuwWKjL — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023