You guys made it hot in here Close
You guys made it hot in here

King Charles'coronation ceremony took place in Westminster Abbey in London. Ahead of the event, King Charles, along with his elder son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, greeted well-wishers near Buckingham Palace. 

coronation

King Charles III crowned king in the first UK coronation since 1953

The archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the King's head. Prince William gives him a garment to King Charles known as the Stole Royal. It's the only new garment being used today.

King Charles takes the coronation oath

On Saturday, King Charles took the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with "justice and mercy" and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely, news agency AP reported. According to the report, the oath is the second of five elements of the historic coronation rite rooted in more than 1,000 years of tradition. Charles later kissed the holy book.

The King places his hand on the Holy Gospel and pledges to "perform and keep" promises.

Indians at the coronation ceremony

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudeep Dhankhar arrived at Westminster Abbey to represent India at the historic crowning ceremony of King Charles, according to the news agency PTI. They will be seated alongside other Commonwealth Heads of State at the ceremony.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes an appearance- reading from the Epistle to the Colossians, from the New Testament.

coronation of King CHarles III

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, Saturday arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation ceremony, according to news agency Reuters.

The royal couple travelled at a stately pace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown, which was commissioned for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012, the report said.

Take a look at the Roya; pictures from the coronation ceremony 

 
Also Read
 