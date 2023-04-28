Palak Tiwari is making waves with her Bollywood debut - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak, recently walked the ramp at a fashion event and won applause. The Tiwari girl's confident ramp walk and cute smile won many hearts. Some even went on to call her better than the other star kids.

Social media in awe

"Ye bnadi mujhe bhut shi lgti h iske face pe hmesha smile rhti h hmesha smile krti h (I find this girl really perfect always has a smile on her face)," one user wrote. "Absolutely greorgeous well nysa aur Suhana se best hai (Better than Nysa and Suhana)," another user commented. "what a confidence, that moves nd smile , she is just slaying it like a fire," a social media user wrote. "Acting bi accih krti h yh (she acts well too)," another social media user commented.

Many unimpressed

However, there were many who weren't too impressed by the Bijlee Bijlee girl. "For me she not pretty at all ....," one user wrote. "Too much makeup," commented another user. "Yr face se old age lg rahe a (looks older)," a social media user wrote. "Her mother looks better than her," was another one of the comments.

Palak was seen with Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim at one or two occasions. Reacting to their relationship rumours every now and then, Palak had said in an interview, "He's a friend. I do like bumping into him at social, like wherever we are going again with mutual friends but it's not like we're every day (texting) like hello or whatever. But yeah, he's somebody that I'm fond of."