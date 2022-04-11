Royal Challengers Bangalore faced five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday evening at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The match between two quality teams brought quality players against each other, and as expected, it was a thrilling encounter. While Mumbai Indians faced yet another mini-collapse and lost their fourth game on a trot, RCB crossed the winning margin on the back of an impressive batting display from Anuj Rawat and former skipper Virat Kohli.

Post-match, Virat Kohli took some time and met a few of Mumbai Indians' players, and the most notable meeting was with young prodigy Dewal Brevis aka Baby AB. In a short clip shared via Mumbai Indian's official Twitter handle, Kohli shook hands with Brevis and congratulated him for a wonderful "first meeting."

Notably, Brevis dismissed the former skipper on its first ball in the game's second innings. Kohli, who was all smiles, said, "Young man. Good one, eh! Good first meeting; get me on the first ball. How's it? Good? Enjoying it?" Kohli added. In response, Brevis said, "Yeah, good experience."

The 20-year-old rose to fame during the U-19 World Cup tournament while representing South Africa, where they smashed record-shattering runs, which included two hundred and two half-centuries. Brevis earned the nickname " Baby AB " for his swashbuckling batting style, and referring to his resemblance with AB de Villiers.

Brevis had often expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli and AB, as, before the tournament, he was quoted saying, "For me, one of the biggest dreams is to play for the Proteas. I'm such a big fan of IPL, and I would love to play the IPL for RCB. I love RCB because Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were there. I'm a big fan of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers."

Speaking of IPL, Mumbai Indians are still craving their single win in the tournament, where Royal Challengers Bangalore has won three out of four games and will next lock horns with defending champions Chennai Super Kings on April 12 at DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.