Home for Mumbai City FC and been graced by the presence of footballers like Fredrik Ljungberg and Nicolas Anelka, DY Patil Stadium will be a central point for cricket once again. The Stadium is one of the four venues that will host the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2022. Wankhede, Brabourne in Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune are the other three venues.

DY Patil will open its account on March 27th, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Punjab Kings as the third clash of the upcoming IPL season. Mumbai's largest stadium has witnessed some of the most thrilling IPL finals of the past season and will be once again a central point of some of the most competitive contests in the 15th edition of IPL. Like any other great thing, DY Patil, too, has attracted controversies to his name and has faced some heavy repercussions for that.

Even after 14-years of existence, the venue is yet to host an international game and has exciting controversy related to it. It used to be home ground for five-time champions Mumbai Indians and is also the home ground of Mumbai City Football Club. Let's look at the history, stories behind controversies, and more about the DY Patil Stadium, which will bring the best contest between bat and ball.

Origin of DY Patil Stadium:

Inaugurated on March 4th, 2008, the DY Patil stadium is situated in the DY Patil campus in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Designed by the famous architect Hafeez Contractor, the stadium is located in the sector seven regions and has a maximum seating capacity of 55,000.

Address of the Stadium:

D. Y. Patil campus at Nerul in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Architect of the stadium-:

D Y Patil Stadium Capacity

The stadium has a capacity of 55,000 people. However, an air-conditioned media centre at the stadium can accommodate 120 people. There are 60 private corporate boxes on the upper level of the viewing galleries.

Stadium Roof

Fabrics used to make the roof of the stadium is imported from Germany. The cantilever roof eliminates the need for pillars or columns, which gives the audience a clear view without any obstacles. Also, it is India's first and largest fabric roof.

Lighting

The masts at DY Patil stadium are the tallest in the country and provide excellent lighting throughout the ground. Moreover, the stadium is supplied with high-quality illumination to ensure that the stadium is adequately bright so that it is prepared for the latest television technologies such as HDTV (High Definition TV).

Pitch and Outfield at D Y Patil Cricket Stadium

The cricket pitch at this stadium was prepared with the help of the professional guidance of professors Neil Tainton and John Klug, also of South Africa. To make the ground of international standard 250 tons of clay was imported from South Africa.

Some interesting archives:

2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Hosted Justin Beiber's concert on May 10th, 2017

First-ever edition of the One Plus Music Festival, which features international pop-stars like Katty Perry and Dua Lipa in 2019

DY Patil Stadium and IPL:

Final of maiden IPL season which Rajasthan Royals won by three wickets.

Hosted the 2010 IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 22 runs.

IPL's record at DY Patil Stadium:

Highest total:

190/7 by Delhi Daredevils against Puner Warriors.

Lowest Total:

82/10 by Deccan Chargers against RCB

Most IPL runs:

Robin Uthappa (226-runs)

Highest Partnership:

155 between Adam Gilchrist (109 off 47) and VVS Laxman (37 off 26) for Deccan Chargers against Mumbai Indians.

Best bowling:

4/31 by Doug Bollinger of CSK