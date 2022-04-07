After successfully conducting Pakistan Super League and hosting Australia in multi-format series for two months, PCB chief Ramiz Raja is riding high on confidence. Raja has given birth to new four-nation series which will involve quality teams like Pakistan, Australia, England and India on rotational policy, and to convert it into reality PCB Chief is all set to pitch the idea at the ICC board meeting – an annual four-nation T20 tournament involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England.

In his chat with Indian Express, Ramiz Raja backed his idea by citing stats and figures and stated that India versus Pakistan is one of the world's most loved and watched competitions.

"The numbers and figures are there for everyone to see, why it is still the best competition globally. And the idea of a Four-Nation series (PCB is to purpose an annual T20 series involving India, Pakistan, England and Australia at ICC this week) stems from that very fact," Indian Express quoted Raja.

PCB chief also believes that this is the right moment for conducting such a series as three former cricketers are at the helm representing their respective boards (Sourav Ganguly – India, Raja – Pakistan and Martin Snedden – New Zealand), due to which they can best understand what will be the outcomes of this series.

Former Pakistan cricketer also warned that BCCI would discuss the idea with the political stakeholders and persuade them to let this four-nation series happen. He said, "I am taking this huge risk on my own. I don't know how my government will react to this, but I will convince them to let this happen for cricket and cricket fans."

Responding to security concerns of Indian players playing in Pakistan and vice-versa, Raja cited a recently concluded Australia tour in Pakistan, which he believes was the testimony of how much PCB is serious about hosting countries. Commenting on his IPL versus PSL comment, Raja said that he was misquoted on that, but he is aspiring to make PSL as big as IPL.