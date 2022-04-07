Match Details:

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date & Time: 7th April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Delhi Capitals for the first time in the fifteenth match of this season of the Tata IPL. Lucknow Super Giants is currently placed at the fifth position on the points table of this season of the Indian Preimiew League whereas Delhi Capitals is currently placed at the seventh spot on the points table. Lucknow Super Giants played three matches in this season of the IPL where they won two matches while Delhi Capitals played two matches in this season where they managed to win one game.

Lucknow Super Giants played their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad where they won the game by 12 runs. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed 68 runs and 51 runs respectively while Avesh Khan picked up 4 wickets for Lucknow Super Giants in that game. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals played their last game against Gujarat Titans where they lost the game by 14 runs. Rishabh Pant knocked 43 runs for Delhi Capitals in that game.

Here are the stats ahead of highly anticipated contest:

1 – Rishabh Pant needs one more fifty-plus score to overtake Virender Sehwag and have the second most fifty-plus scores for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Currently both are tied on 16 fifty-plus scores. Only Shikhar Dhawan has more fifty-plus knocks for the team (18).

87 – Rishabh Pant is set to become the joint second-most capped player for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, to be tied with Shreyas Iyer at 87 matches. Amit Mishra with 99 matches, is the only cricketer who played more IPL matches for them.

27.20 – Batting average of KL Rahul against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Rahul averages more than 38 against all other teams where he batted at least ten innings.

2013 – David Warner will be playing his first IPL match for Delhi Capitals since 2013. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2014 to 2021, winning three Orange Caps for them.

6 – Manish Pandey needs 6 more sixes to reach 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

Probable XI:

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), KS Bharat/ Mandeep Singh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman.

