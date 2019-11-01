The who's who of the country marked their presence with full fervour and happiness at the Ambani Diwali bash held a few days back. While the guests flaunted their traditional attires, it was Isha Ambani's Sabyasachi saree that emerged the head-turned at the event.

Isha Ambani-Piramal arrived for the function with husband Anand and in-laws Ajay and Swati Piramal. Isha Ambani opted to go for a royal heavily embroidered benarasi Sabyasachi saree and contrast deep magenta blouse to complete the look. Styled by Ami Patel, Isha was also seen sporting a bindi and flowers in the hair. Anand Piramal also donned a traditional red kurta-pyjama and a Nehru jacket. Mother-in-law Swati Piramal looked pretty in a gold and black saree.

Anand Piramal's rushed entry

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, we saw Anand Piramal getting out of the car and dashing towards the entrance without waiting for the paparazzi to click his pictures. We also saw Isha Ambani walking hand-in-hand with mother-in-law Swati and posing with her for the photo-ops. While we understand that Anand would have been in a hurry to reach the venue before more guests arrived, netizens were left amused by this.

While one user wrote, "Isha is looking god damn pretty i love her... Anand behaved very rudely running away from Isha as well as media. Or else they would have been clicked together like Akash & Shloka," another wrote, "Isha's husband is so rude." Many were even left questioning if Anand was upset over something. "Is Isha Ambani husband upset?" and "My favourite Ambani is Ishaa.. But what happened to her husband..he just walk away leaving Ishaa behind!! Not a good gesture!" were few more comments left by their fans.

Akash - Shloka's dreamy entry

Isha's brother, Akash Ambani also made an entry with wife Shloka Mehta in tow. While Akash opted for shades of blue for his kurta and Nehru jacket look, Shloka opted for a gorgeous blush pink lehenga for the event.

Cricketers' starry presence

MI team members also made their presence felt at the party. Yuvraj Singh made a dashing entry with wife, Hazel Keech. Rohit Sharma arrived in style with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge posed for the shutterbugs flaunting their lovely chemistry. Hardik Pandya was all smiles for the camera as he posed flaunting his eccentric fashion game. Nita Ambani's mother and sister also attended the event smiling for the cameras. Shloka Mehta's mother and Isha Ambani's mother-in-law also attended the bash.