It is not just Nita Ambani who knows how to turn heads every time she enters an event. The other three Ambani ladies – Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant know how to ace their style game too.

The trio of Isha, who is now married to Piramal scion Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani's wife - Shloka Mehta and Anant Ambani's would-be Radhika Merchant, appeared in their fashionable best at the Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla's 33 years bash. The celebrations, hosted by the designer duo on completing 33 years in the industry, was attended by the crème-de-la-crème of the industry. The Ambani ladies also made their presence felt in striking black-and-white attires.

While Isha wore a stunning black embellished saree with silver tassels on the border, Radhika and Shloka went for white embellished suits.

Deepika Padukone too walked the ramp and was the showstopper for the designer duo in a royal bridal look. Towards the end of the ramp walk, Deepika even shook a leg with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla which became the highlight of the event.

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, who were also present at the do, stood up in excitement and clapped for Deepika as she danced her way out of the ramp. Deepika donned a beautiful ivory embellished lehenga, which featured intricate karigari, sequin embellishments and gota work. She also wore a gorgeous ghunghat which had a long train to complete the look.

Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Roshan, Rinke Khanna, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, R Madhavan, Karan Johar and Rhea Kapoor were some of the other celebs who attended the event.