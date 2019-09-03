It's going to be ten days of festivity, fervour and joy in the Ambani household as the Ambani clan has welcomed Ganpati bappa into their home Antilia. This year, the festival marks special importance as it is the first Ganpati celebrations in the house after Shloka Mehta – Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal tied-the-knot.

Pictures and videos of everyone gearing up for Ganpati's arrival into Antilia have made its way to social media. The whole house can be seen decked with beautiful flowers and lights. The grandeur, magnificence and beauty with which the entire house and streets have been decorated is beyond description.

Ambanis hosted a Ganpati puja celebration at 8 pm on Monday, which saw the who's who of the industry in full-attendance. A few days ago the Ambanis had released Ganesh Chaturthi card which was every bit of majestic and grand. While Nita Ambani herself looked like a vision in exquisite traditional attire, her daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta too cast her magic with a beautiful lehenga choli. Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's future wife looked absolutely resplendent in a pink heavy work lehenga. Isha Ambani too looked ravishing in a beautiful pink lehenga. Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani opted for traditional kurta pyajama.

We also landed our hands at few beautiful photos of the Ambani family praying to Lord Ganesha and singing the aarti.

However, the highlight of the event became the arrival of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hand-in-hand. The duo not only looked madly-in-love with each-other but also stole the show with their cute chemistry. While Ranbir opted for a grey and silver kurta, pyajama with a Nehru jacket; Alia looked delightful in a radiant yellow and pink saree.